Woman killed in head-on crash involving semi, OSHP says

BROWN COUNTY — A woman was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi in Ohio on Thursday.
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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Georgetown Post responded around 9:05 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 68 in Brown County, according to OSHP.
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An initial investigation showed that a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by 39-year-old Manjit Singh was traveling northbound on U.S. 68.
A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 50-year-old Brenda Watson was going southbound on U.S. 68.
The semi tried to pass another vehicle and hit the Chevy Cruze head-on, OSHP said.
Watson died at the scene. Singh was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
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