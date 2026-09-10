Woman killed in motorcycle crash on busy highway, OSHP says

MORROW COUNTY — A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on a busy Ohio highway last week.

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The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 4 on U.S. 42 in Morrow County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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An initial Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) investigation showed that a 2000 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide was going southwest on U.S. 42 while a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was heading eastbound on County Road 25.

The Chevrolet driver reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 25 and U.S. 42 when the motorcycle hit it, according to OSHP.

State troopers said that a motorcycle passenger, identified as 38-year-old Amanda Perkins, died at the scene.

Medics transported the motorcycle driver to the hospital. The Chevrolet driver was not injured, OSHP said.

State troopers added that neither motorcycle occupant wore a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

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