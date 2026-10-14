Woman killed in Trotwood shooting; Police find man believed to be connected dead in Fairborn

Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in Trotwood on Tuesday night. Officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, police officials said.

‘She’s got blood on her;’ Man tells dispatchers he found his sister shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are continuing their investigation into a deadly shooting in Trotwood after a person believed to be connected was also found dead.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky is working to learn more about the investigation. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, officers and medics responded around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of Salem Bend Drive.

A man called 911 and told dispatchers he used a code to get through his sister’s front door. In the call, he told dispatchers that he saw blood on her head.

“I came over here to look for my sister,” the caller said. “All day, she’s in the basement, not answering, nonresponsive; she’s got blood on her.”

Trotwood Police Captain Michael Molchan told our news crew that officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

In an update on Wednesday, police said a man believed to be connected to the shooting was found dead in Fairborn.

“The circumstances surrounding both deaths remain under investigation, and the Trotwood Police Department is coordinating with the appropriate authorities,” police said in a release.

Police haven’t identified anyone else believed to be involved.

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