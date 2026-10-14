Woman learns jail sentence for holding child’s hand on hot stove

MORAINE — A Moraine woman has learned her punishment for holding a child’s hand to a hot stove.

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Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly A. Melnick sentenced Sarah Niyonzima, 30, to 21 days in jail and up to five years’ probation, according to court records.

Niyonzima pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering children (corporal punishment) earlier this month, as previously reported.

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A Moraine Police sergeant was notified of a reported child abuse victim at Dayton Children’s Hospital in May.

The boy had severe burns covering about one-third of his hand, as well as burns to the tops of his fingers, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

The child told the sergeant that Niyonzima held his hand on a stove burner turned to high as a punishment.

The boy said this was the third time she had done this to him, according to court documents.

Niyonzima was arrested that same day.

News Center 7 checked jail records. Niyonzima is in Montgomery County Jail.

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