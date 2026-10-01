Woman pleads guilty after being accused of holding child’s hand on hot stove

MORAINE — A Moraine woman has pleaded guilty after being accused of holding a child’s hand to a hot stove.

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Sarah Niyonzima, 30, pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering children (corporal punishment), according to court records.

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A Moraine Police sergeant was notified of a reported child abuse victim at Dayton Children’s Hospital in May, as previously reported.

The boy had severe burns covering about one-third of his hand, as well as burns to the tops of his fingers, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

The child told the sergeant that Niyonzima held his hand on a stove burner turned to high as a punishment.

The boy said this was the third time she had done this to him, according to court documents.

Niyonzima was arrested that same day and booked into the Montgomery County Jail

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 8.

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