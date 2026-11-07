Woman seeks help for dog who was shot twice while protecting her

SEATTLE, Wash. — Lauren Wiggins was shot twice in her right leg when her former partner opened fire in her bedroom, but her dog, Judah, stepped in to save her life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the attack, the dog was shot in the head and shoulder while confronting the gunman.

While both survived the initial shooting, new health concerns emerged this summer for the pet.

A veterinarian confirmed that bullet fragments remaining inside Judah’s head have begun moving, causing swelling and a hard lump on the dog’s head.

Recounting the incident, Wiggins recalled the sudden nature of the violence inside her home.

“My ex walked into our bedroom, went in the like underwear drawer, grabbed his gun and started shooting,” Wiggins said.

TRENDING STORIES:

She was struck twice from the knee down on her right leg before Judah charged in.

“He came right in, attacked him, but he got shot in the head and in the shoulder in the process of doing that.”

Wiggins initially believed Judah was dying as he lay on the ground following the attack.

“Oh, it was really emotional; my heart dropped in my stomach,” Wiggins said. “I’m thinking about what he did for me.”

The long-term impact of the shooting became apparent months later when Wiggins noticed physical changes in Judah’s head.

“I noticed that the middle of his head started to swell,” Wiggins said. “And he developed this really hard lump.”

The veterinarian’s diagnosis brought emotional distress for Wiggins as she watched her pet cope with the migrating bullet fragments.

“I felt so much guilt that he stepped in to save me,” Wiggins said. “I wish in a lot of ways that he didn’t so that he wouldn’t have to be dealing with what he is now.”

As her household’s sole provider, Wiggins turned to the legal system seeking financial restitution for their recovery and medical expenses. However, legal proceedings yielded only a restraining order against her former partner without any financial compensation.

“The process of going through the courts trying to get restitution for what happened to Judah and I was terrible,” Wiggins said. “We got nothing but a restraining order.”

Facing financial strain, Wiggins asked for help and received an unexpected outpouring of support.

It was really nice and overwhelming to see that people actually cared

”Cause for a long time I felt like, you know, like, okay, I guess we don’t really matter,” Wiggins said.

She added that Judah remains her primary companion following the trauma.

“He’s like the only thing that I was able to take with me after everything happened.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group