Woman sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with toddler’s death

DAYTON — A woman who pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the death of her boyfriend’s 23-month-old son has learned her sentence.

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Jazzmine Huffman, 29, was sentenced to six months in jail as well as up to five years’ probation, according to court records.

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News Center 7 previously reported that on July 14, 2023, Dayton police and medics were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue on reports of a medical emergency.

When crews arrived, they found 23-month-old Braxton Trollinger dead.

Officers noted the child had significant bruising and burn injuries, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police interviewed the child’s father, Kenyon Joevon Johnson, and Huffman.

Johnson told police he found the child unresponsive and called 911.

An autopsy determined Trollinger’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma and burn injuries with lidocaine toxicity.

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of murder last month.

He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

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