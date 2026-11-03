Woman’s body found on conveyor belt at Ohio recycling facility

SUMMIT COUNTY — A woman’s body was found at an Ohio recycling facility Tuesday morning.

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WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported that Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Kimble Recycling in Twinsburg Township around 11 a.m. after receiving a report of a human body being found.

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The body was found on a conveyor belt during the processing of delivered recyclable materials.

The woman is believed to be around 55 years old, WOIO reported.

Her cause of death has not been determined at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

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