Wright State community mourns the death of honors student Pierre Damas Bel

GREENE COUNTY — We’re hearing from student leaders at Wright State about the death of 20-year-old Pierre Damas Bel.

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Bel came to the United States legally two years ago.

He just started college, and his family said he died by suicide on I-70 in Clark County.

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Students at Wright State are halfway through their second week of classes.

While continuing their Weeks of Welcome programming, they’re also mourning the loss of their fellow student.

Bel just started classes this week in the honors program.

Wright State’s Student Government Association president said the loss is being felt across campus.

“Seeing someone that’s so much like yourself going through that much of a struggle, it’s just hard to wrap your head around,” Eimaan Virani, SGA president, said.

A vigil was planned Wednesday evening but was postponed to next week so the university can work with Bel’s family on planning.

In addition to the vigil, Virani said she is working on a resolution to have a memorial dedicated to Bel on campus.

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