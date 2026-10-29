Wright State University signs exclusive jersey patch deal with Premier Health

FAIRBORN — Wright State University has reached an exclusive jersey patch sponsorship deal with Premier Health, marking the first partnership of its kind for a university in the Dayton region.

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Under the agreement, the Premier Health logo will appear on the uniforms of all 14 Division I sports teams at Wright State.

Premier Health previously provided sports medicine and athletic care for Raider Athletics.

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The two institutions established an enhanced affiliation in 2024.

The sponsorship follows recent success for Raider Athletics, which secured four Horizon League championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during the 2025–26 academic year.

The new jerseys will debut on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. during the Stars, Stripes and Flight Classic at the Nutter Center, where the Wright State men’s basketball team hosts the Air Force Falcons.

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