DAYTON — The Wright State University volleyball team is the Horizon League champion again.

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Wright State swept Northern Kentucky in three games (27-25, 25-21, 25-18) at the C.J. McLin Gymnasium on the WSU main campus on Sunday.

It is the Raiders’ fourth Horizon League volleyball title in five years.

WSU clinches an automatic berth in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

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The first set was tied at 24-24 when they got a Haley Robinson kill. Wright State got blocks from Robinson and Abigail Knight to win the first set, 27-25.

The second set was tied at 18-18. The Raiders scored seven of the last 10 points to win, 25-21.

Northern Kentucky briefly led the third set, but the Raiders built a 12-9 advantage. They pushed it to 20-13 before finishing the match.

Lauren Yacobucci was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She joined Taygan Corstange and Robinson on the All-Tournament team.

Wright State, along with the Dayton Flyers, will know where their first tournament game is next week.

The NCAA Volleyball Selection Show will announce the 64-team tournament on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

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