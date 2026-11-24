WASHINGTON, Indiana — A man was arrested after four police cruisers were damaged during a pursuit in Indiana.

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Around 1:32 p.m. on Monday, an Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper was patrolling US 50 near Washington, Indiana, when they saw a white Ford F-150 that was speeding, according to a press release.

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The trooper conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, who was found to have a suspended driver’s license.

After requesting identification from the passenger of the vehicle, Jason Laymance, the trooper learned that Laymance had an active warrant for resisting law enforcement.

Additional officers responded to assist.

When officers attempted to take Laymance into custody, he began struggling with the driver and attempted to take control of the vehicle.

Officers attempted to deploy a Taser, but it was unsuccessful, according to the ISP.

Laymance then pushed the driver out of the vehicle and fled, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit went south on State Route 57, where another ISP trooper attempted a precision immobilization technique (PIT).

During the pursuit, Laymance intentionally drove into multiple police vehicles, according to the ISP.

He eventually struck a Daviess County police vehicle, causing it to overrun onto its side.

Laymance later crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. He ran to a nearby residence and forcibly entered the home.

As officers attempted to enter the residence, Laymance stole a white Honda Civic from the garage and fled again, beginning a second pursuit.

The second pursuit continued north on State Route 57 before traveling west on US 50 toward Vincennes, Indiana.

Officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Knox County Sheriff’s Office were able to successfully deploy stop sticks.

The pursuit then continued south on US 41 until Laymance lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

After fleeing on foot for a second time, Laymance was eventually apprehended after officers with the Washington Police Department successfully deployed a taser.

Laymance was arrested and transported to a nearby hospital in Vincennes for medical clearance before being taken to the Daviess County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Laymance was arrested on the following charges:

Burglary - Level 4 Felony

Residential Entry - Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement (Vehicle) - Level 6 Felony

Auto Theft (2 counts) - Level 6 Felony

Battery on Law Enforcement - Level 6 Felony

Criminal Recklessness with Vehicle - Class A misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement - Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving - Class B Misdemeanor

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