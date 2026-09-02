Man arrested months after head-on crash that killed married couple, hospitalized 2 young children

DEARBORN COUNTY, Indiana — A man has been arrested in connection with a head-on crash that killed an Indiana couple and hospitalized their two young children in June.

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The crash, investigated by Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers, happened around 6 p.m. on June 12 on State Road 350 in rural Dearborn County, Indiana, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

On Tuesday, 46-year-old Steven Witte of Moores Hill, Indiana, had his initial appearance in court after being charged with 8 counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (OVI).

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The initial investigation indicated that a Ford F-150, driven by Witte, was traveling westbound on SR-350.

Witte’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of an eastbound GMC Terrain, driven by 33-year-old Jordan Walters of Milan, Indiana.

The vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane of SR-350.

Following the collision, Witte’s vehicle spun around, coming to rest in the middle of the road. Walters’ vehicle left the south side of the road and came to rest down an embankment.

Witte sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Cincinnati-area hospital for treatment.

Jordan Walters and his wife, 33-year-old Sierra Walters, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office.

The couple’s two small children, who were backseat passengers in the vehicle, sustained injuries and were both transferred to area hospitals for treatment.

The months-long investigation led to the case being presented to the Dearborn/Ohio County Prosecutor’s review.

As a result, Witte was charged with the following:

2 counts of Operating While Intoxicated (Controlled Substance) Causing Death, Level 4 Felony

2 counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, Level 4 Felony’

2 counts of Operating While Intoxicated, Serious Bodily Injury, Level 5 Felony

1 count of Operating While Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A Misdemeanor

1 count of Operating While Intoxicated (Controlled Substance)

Prior to the new charges being filed, an ISP Trooper conducted a traffic stop late last week in Dearborn County. Witte was found to be a passenger in the vehicle.

During the investigation, Witte was arrested on a charge of Possession of over 10 grams of methamphetamine.

Witte remained incarcerated in the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center until the new charges were filed this week.

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