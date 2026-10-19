Most popular girl names in the 40s in Ohio

As history tells, the 1940s were a decade that shaped American life. The country faced World War II, ration books, factory work, radio news, and families waiting for letters from loved ones who were overseas. By the end of the decade, the war was completely over, and people were starting fresh, and the first signs of the baby boom were starting to appear.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 40s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Phyllis
Phyllis is a name of Greek origin meaning "green leaf".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,493
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 20 (#130 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 76,107 (#38 most common name)
#29. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,149
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#2,330 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 73,030 (#39 most common name)
#28. Joan
Joan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning God is gracious.
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,150
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 37 (#1,507 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 117,682 (#24 most common name)
#27. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning "cherry fruit".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,695
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11 (#2,237 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 70,811 (#43 most common name)
#26. Janice
Janice is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,964
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#2,330 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 118,880 (#23 most common name)
#25. Ruth
Ruth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "friend".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,983
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 554 (#207 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 85,639 (#34 most common name)
#24. Bonnie
Bonnie is a name of Scottish origin meaning "pretty".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,066
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 135 (#717 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 86,868 (#33 most common name)
#23. Beverly
Beverly is a name of English origin meaning "beaver stream or meadow".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,683
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 55 (#1,271 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 95,106 (#31 most common name)
#22. Diane
Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,000
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11 (#2,237 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 122,870 (#22 most common name)
#21. Marilyn
Marilyn is a name of English origin meaning beloved lake.
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,096
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 183 (#573 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 98,966 (#29 most common name)
#20. Betty
Betty is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "oath of God".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,506
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 100 (#886 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 194,620 (#11 most common name)
#19. Margaret
Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,050
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 933 (#109 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 173,025 (#13 most common name)
#18. Shirley
Shirley is a name of English origin meaning "bright".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,223
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 44 (#1,399 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 171,776 (#14 most common name)
#17. Joyce
Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning "lord".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,813
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 57 (#1,238 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 151,477 (#19 most common name)
#16. Carolyn
Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,404
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 150 (#662 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 181,844 (#12 most common name)
#15. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,614
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 103 (#872 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 152,971 (#18 most common name)
#14. Janet
Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,885
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12 (#2,161 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 130,746 (#21 most common name)
#13. Judy
Judy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,050
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 35 (#1,532 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,714 (#15 most common name)
#12. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,188
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 17 (#1,951 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 165,520 (#17 most common name)
#11. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 12,788
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 156 (#646 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 212,010 (#10 most common name)
#10. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 14,090
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 122 (#781 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,698 (#16 most common name)
#9. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 14,720
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 50 (#1,327 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 221,232 (#8 most common name)
#8. Judith
Judith is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 14,923
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 78 (#1,040 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 218,035 (#9 most common name)
#7. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 16,353
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 93 (#930 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 252,058 (#7 most common name)
#6. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 17,263
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 81 (#1,015 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 265,527 (#6 most common name)
#5. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 19,840
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 14 (#2,070 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 292,330 (#5 most common name)
#4. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 22,941
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 71 (#1,093 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 411,412 (#4 most common name)
#3. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 23,989
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 121 (#786 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 425,267 (#3 most common name)
#2. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 30,663
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 164 (#627 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 531,652 (#2 most common name)
#1. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Ohio
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 30,920
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 896 (#117 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 640,070 (#1 most common name)