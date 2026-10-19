Most popular girl names in the 40s in Ohio

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1940s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.

As history tells, the 1940s were a decade that shaped American life. The country faced World War II, ration books, factory work, radio news, and families waiting for letters from loved ones who were overseas. By the end of the decade, the war was completely over, and people were starting fresh, and the first signs of the baby boom were starting to appear.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 40s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Phyllis

Phyllis is a name of Greek origin meaning "green leaf".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,493

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 20 (#130 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 76,107 (#38 most common name)

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#29. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,149

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#2,330 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 73,030 (#39 most common name)

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#28. Joan

Joan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning God is gracious.

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,150

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 37 (#1,507 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 117,682 (#24 most common name)

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#27. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning "cherry fruit".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,695

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11 (#2,237 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 70,811 (#43 most common name)

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#26. Janice

Janice is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,964

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#2,330 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 118,880 (#23 most common name)

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#25. Ruth

Ruth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "friend".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,983

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 554 (#207 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 85,639 (#34 most common name)

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#24. Bonnie

Bonnie is a name of Scottish origin meaning "pretty".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,066

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 135 (#717 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 86,868 (#33 most common name)

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#23. Beverly

Beverly is a name of English origin meaning "beaver stream or meadow".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,683

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 55 (#1,271 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 95,106 (#31 most common name)

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#22. Diane

Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,000

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11 (#2,237 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 122,870 (#22 most common name)

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#21. Marilyn

Marilyn is a name of English origin meaning beloved lake.

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,096

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 183 (#573 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 98,966 (#29 most common name)

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#20. Betty

Betty is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "oath of God".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,506

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 100 (#886 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 194,620 (#11 most common name)

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#19. Margaret

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,050

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 933 (#109 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 173,025 (#13 most common name)

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#18. Shirley

Shirley is a name of English origin meaning "bright".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,223

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 44 (#1,399 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 171,776 (#14 most common name)

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#17. Joyce

Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning "lord".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,813

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 57 (#1,238 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 151,477 (#19 most common name)

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#16. Carolyn

Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,404

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 150 (#662 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 181,844 (#12 most common name)

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#15. Kathleen

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,614

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 103 (#872 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 152,971 (#18 most common name)

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#14. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,885

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12 (#2,161 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 130,746 (#21 most common name)

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#13. Judy

Judy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,050

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 35 (#1,532 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,714 (#15 most common name)

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#12. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,188

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 17 (#1,951 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 165,520 (#17 most common name)

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#11. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 12,788

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 156 (#646 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 212,010 (#10 most common name)

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#10. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 14,090

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 122 (#781 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,698 (#16 most common name)

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#9. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 14,720

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 50 (#1,327 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 221,232 (#8 most common name)

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#8. Judith

Judith is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 14,923

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 78 (#1,040 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 218,035 (#9 most common name)

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#7. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 16,353

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 93 (#930 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 252,058 (#7 most common name)

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#6. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 17,263

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 81 (#1,015 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 265,527 (#6 most common name)

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#5. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 19,840

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 14 (#2,070 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 292,330 (#5 most common name)

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#4. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 22,941

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 71 (#1,093 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 411,412 (#4 most common name)

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#3. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 23,989

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 121 (#786 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 425,267 (#3 most common name)

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#2. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 30,663

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 164 (#627 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 531,652 (#2 most common name)

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#1. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".

Ohio

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 30,920

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 896 (#117 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 640,070 (#1 most common name)