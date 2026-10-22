No rain in sight as dry stretch continues

DAYTON, OH — An impressive run of dry weather continues across the Miami Valley. We haven’t seen rain in six days, and no rain is expected over the next seven days. If this forecast verifies, this will easily be the driest stretch of weather so far this year across the Miami Valley. A run of 15 or more dry days puts this stretch of weather in the top 10 driest runs since 2011.

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While we enjoy the sunny, dry weather, we’ll also experience fairly typical temperatures for this time of year. Lows most nights will be in the low to mid 40s. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 60s. These values are just slightly above normal for late October.

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Some of the longer range models are hinting at a pattern change to close out the month and begin November. However, models have been showing this change for a few days now and keep delaying the start. So, for now it’s just a “wait and see” situation as we watch the next pattern change unfold.

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