Stacker compiled a ranking of the Novembers with the most precipitation in Georgia since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

Stacker compiled a ranking of the Novembers with the most precipitation in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. November 1950

- Total precipitation: 5 inches

- Average temperature: 35.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 44.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 27.1°F

#9. November 1982

- Total precipitation: 5.07 inches

- Average temperature: 44.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 35.7°F

#8. November 2017

- Total precipitation: 5.14 inches

- Average temperature: 41.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 51.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32.5°F

#7. November 2018

- Total precipitation: 5.16 inches

- Average temperature: 37.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 43.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.1°F

#6. November 1972

- Total precipitation: 5.3 inches

- Average temperature: 38.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 44.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32.5°F

#5. November 2011

- Total precipitation: 5.42 inches

- Average temperature: 46.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 56.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 37.4°F

#4. November 1921

- Total precipitation: 5.87 inches

- Average temperature: 41.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 49.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 33.3°F

#3. November 1927

- Total precipitation: 5.95 inches

- Average temperature: 45°F

- Monthly high temperature: 54°F

- Monthly low temperature: 36°F

#2. November 1897

- Total precipitation: 6.58 inches

- Average temperature: 40.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.9°F

#1. November 1985

- Total precipitation: 9.06 inches

- Average temperature: 46.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 39.7°F