Octobers with the most precipitation in Ohio since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the wettest Octobers in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

Stacker compiled a ranking of the wettest Octobers in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. October 2001

- Total precipitation: 4.62 inches

- Average temperature: 53.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 43.1°F

#9. October 1941

- Total precipitation: 4.63 inches

- Average temperature: 56.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 67°F

- Monthly low temperature: 46.6°F

#8. October 2021

- Total precipitation: 4.64 inches

- Average temperature: 60.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.2°F

#7. October 1911

- Total precipitation: 4.82 inches

- Average temperature: 52.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 62.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 41.9°F

#6. October 1917

- Total precipitation: 4.95 inches

- Average temperature: 45.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 56.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 34.6°F

#5. October 1926

- Total precipitation: 5.3 inches

- Average temperature: 52.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 61.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.9°F

#4. October 2006

- Total precipitation: 5.67 inches

- Average temperature: 50.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 60.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.8°F

#3. October 1954

- Total precipitation: 5.69 inches

- Average temperature: 54.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 44.6°F

#2. October 1983

- Total precipitation: 5.71 inches

- Average temperature: 53.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 63.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 43.5°F

#1. October 1919

- Total precipitation: 6.42 inches

- Average temperature: 58.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 68.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.4°F