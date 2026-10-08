Ohio daycare provider sentenced to life for death of 5-month-old

REYNOLDSBURG — A Reynoldsburg in-home child care provider was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the death of a five-month-old infant.

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Tammra Straughter was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Straughter faced charges of child endangerment and murder following an Oct. 9, 2023, incident at her home.

The Reynoldsburg Division of Police reported that the infant, Kashan Crawford, was under Straughter’s supervision when the event resulting in his death occurred.

Following a preliminary assessment, medical personnel at Nationwide Children’s Hospital informed police that the infant “suffered from physical abuse and shaken baby syndrome.”

An affidavit listed his injuries as including brain swelling, shifting and hemorrhaging, jaw fractures on both sides, ocular hemorrhaging, lung ruptures, non-responsive pupils and body contusions.

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On Oct. 9, 2023, emergency responders and police were dispatched to Straughter’s home following a report of a child who had stopped breathing.

Upon arrival, emergency responders noted the 5-month-old was breathing and appeared to be in “normal condition,” according to an affidavit.

He was then handed over to his mother, Stacia Crawford, who transported him to Nationwide Children’s Urgent Care.

Upon arriving at the urgent care facility, Kashan was moved into an ambulance for transport to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

However, court documentation shows the vehicle was forced to divert to Mount Carmel East for stabilization after the infant “coded” for roughly 45 minutes.

During an interview with a detective, Straughter claimed Kashan was “smiling, uninjured and in perfect health” when he and his twin brother were dropped off at her in-home day care.

Straughter told police the infant grew “fussy” as the day progressed, leading her to hold him frequently.

She stated that she placed him on his back on the floor to care for another child, returning to find he had spit up and appeared to be aspirating.

Straughter allegedly tried to clear his airway using a nasal aspirator and a bib, performed back pats and rescue breaths and dialed 911.

With Straughter’s permission, a detective later examined her mobile device.

According to the affidavit, the detective discovered deleted text messages indicating Straughter was frustrated by the “fussiness” of the twin boys.

During the sentencing hearing, the parents of the victim addressed the court.

Jontue Chatman, the father of Kashan Crawford, showed visible emotion as he highlighted the trust placed in Straughter to look after and keep his sons safe before departing the courtroom.

Stacia expressed her sorrow during her statement.

“I have carried rage, I have carried heartbreak, I’ve carried questions that I will never have answers to. But standing here today, I realize something: I do not want to spend the majority of this precious time talking about the woman who took my son’s life,” Crawford said.

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