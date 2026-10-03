Ohio man with prior terrorism conviction accused of possessing deadly toxin

CLEVELAND — A 34-year-old Ohio man with prior terrorism convictions has been accused of having a deadly toxin.

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Brandon L. Baxter of Cleveland was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to biological weapons and possession of a biological toxin by a restricted person.

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Officials say ricin is lethal to humans even in very small amounts, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

Baxter faces a prior terrorism conviction tied to a 2012 plot to bomb the Route 82 bridge in Macedonia, Ohio.

If convicted, Baxter faces up to 15 years in prison.

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