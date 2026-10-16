Ohio middle school prohibit energy drinks over safety concerns

ROOTSTOWN — An Ohio middle school has banned all energy drinks in its building

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rootstown Middle School said it has seen students bringing and drinking multiple cans a day.

“Energy drinks are not considered safe for children, so we can’t in good conscience allow them to have them at school,” the school said on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The safe limit for caffeine in teens ages 12 to 18 is no more than 100 milligrams per day, according to guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and pediatric health experts.

The average caffeine content in energy drinks ranges from 80 mg to 210 mg per serving.

The school said students are only allowed to bring water into classrooms.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group