Oktoberfest for Gen Z and Millennials: A first-timer's guide

EF Ultimate Break reports Oktoberfest is a must-visit for Gen Z and Millennials, featuring traditional food, drink, clothing, music, and carnival fun in Munich.

Oktoberfest is one of the largest cultural festivals in the world, drawing travelers to Munich for traditional Bavarian food, clothing, music, carnival attractions, and, of course, beer. Whether visitors come for the festival tents, the atmosphere, or the chance to wear a dirndl or lederhosen, preparation can make the experience easier to navigate.

EF Ultimate Break, a group travel company for Gen Z and young Millennials aged 18 to 35, compiled these first-timer tips based on its experience bringing travelers to Oktoberfest. Here's what to know before raising your first Mass—the one-liter mug traditionally used to serve beer at the festival.

When to go

Weekdays generally offer a more manageable Oktoberfest experience. Monday through Thursday tends to be the best window for avoiding the largest crowds, while Friday often resembles the weekend in terms of attendance.

Saturdays and Sundays can become especially crowded, making it more difficult to enter popular tents or find open seating without a reservation. Travelers who visit during the week may have more room to explore the grounds and a better chance of securing a table.

Regardless of the day, arriving early can help. This is particularly important for visitors traveling in large groups or hoping to enter one of Oktoberfest's best-known tents.

People celebrate at the Augustiner Brewery tent during the final day of Oktoberfest festival on October 5, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Stacker/Stacker)

Peter Schatz // Getty Images

What to wear

Traditional Bavarian clothing is not required, but many Oktoberfest attendees choose to wear it.

Lederhosen are traditionally worn with a shirt, suspenders, socks, and sturdy shoes. Dirndls typically include a blouse, a fitted bodice, a skirt, and an apron. Both styles are widely available to buy or rent throughout Munich.

The placement of a dirndl's apron bow also carries a traditional meaning. A bow tied on the left indicates that the wearer is single, while a bow tied on the right suggests they are in a relationship. A bow in the front center has historically been associated with waitstaff, while one tied in the back may indicate that the wearer is widowed.

Although not everyone follows these conventions today, first-time visitors may want to understand the tradition before tying the bow.

Where to get an Oktoberfest outfit

Travelers who do not want to buy clothing they may only wear once can rent an outfit in Munich. Bavarian Outfitters is one popular rental option, with prices starting around 35 euros, although costs can vary. Lines may be long during Oktoberfest, so arriving early or reserving an outfit in advance can save time.

Visitors who prefer to buy their clothing will find dirndls and lederhosen sold throughout Munich, including at some airport shops. A traditional outfit can cost roughly 150 to 200 euros or more, depending on its materials and quality.

Trachten Rausch carries more affordable options, while Daller Tracht is known for classic traditional clothing. Prices, availability, and rental policies are subject to change, so travelers should confirm details before visiting.

Where to go: Three Oktoberfest tents to know

Oktoberfest features a variety of large and small festival tents, each with its own atmosphere, décor, food, and music. Three of the best-known options offer distinctly different experiences.

Schottenhamel is where Munich's mayor taps the first keg to officially open Oktoberfest. That connection to the festival's opening ceremony makes it a popular stop for visitors interested in Oktoberfest traditions.

Hofbrau-Festzelt is known for attracting an international and particularly lively crowd. Its standing area and party atmosphere make it popular among visitors from around the world.

Augustiner-Festhalle tends to offer a more traditional atmosphere and serves beer from Augustiner-Brau, Munich's oldest independent brewery. It may appeal to visitors looking for a somewhat calmer introduction to the festival.

Don’t limit the visit to the tents

Oktoberfest is more than a beer festival. The grounds also feature rides, games, food stands, and other attractions similar to those found at a large county or state fair.

At the Teufelsrad, or "devil's wheel," participants try to remain on a spinning disc while spectators watch from the surrounding stands.

The festival's toboggan attraction begins with a fast-moving conveyor belt that carries riders toward a large slide. Watching participants attempt to keep their balance has become part of the entertainment.

For elevated views of the festival grounds, visitors can ride the Kettenflieger Bayern Tower, a high-flying swing ride overlooking Oktoberfest.

How to get a seat—and a drink

Beer service inside most Oktoberfest tents is centered on tables, so finding a seat is typically necessary before ordering.

Groups of approximately eight to 10 people can reserve tables months in advance through individual tent operators. Visitors without reservations should arrive early and look for tables marked as unreserved.

Smaller groups may also politely ask to join people who have open seats at their table. Oktoberfest's communal seating makes sharing tables common and often gives visitors an opportunity to meet other festivalgoers.

Once seated, a server will take the table's order. Payment options can vary among tents and vendors, so carrying cash is advisable even if some locations accept cards.

A waitress carries a wooden board with cheeses, breads, vegetables, and fresh garnishes during the final day of Oktoberfest festival on October 5, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Stacker/Stacker)

Peter Schatz // Getty Images

What to eat at Oktoberfest

Food plays an important role in the Oktoberfest experience and can also help visitors pace themselves throughout the day.

Large soft pretzels are among the festival's most recognizable snacks and are commonly shared at the table. Roasted chicken, or Hendl, is another Oktoberfest staple served throughout the tents.

Visitors will also find Wurstl, or German sausages, in several varieties. For a rich vegetarian option, Kasespatzle combines small egg noodles with cheese and is often compared to macaroni and cheese.

Practical tips for pacing the experience

Oktoberfest beer is brewed specifically for the festival and can be stronger than visitors expect. Drinking water and eating before and during the festival can help travelers pace themselves.

The glass beer mugs used inside the tents are not complimentary souvenirs. Security personnel may check bags as guests leave, and taking a mug can result in a fine. Visitors who want to bring one home should purchase an authorized souvenir instead.

Attending with friends can make navigating the crowded grounds easier, but the communal tables also create opportunities to meet people from Munich and around the world.

Making Oktoberfest easier to plan

Travelers can organize an Oktoberfest trip independently or attend as part of a guided itinerary. Planning generally involves securing accommodations, determining transportation, and deciding whether to pursue tent reservations well before arriving in Munich.

Many tour operators offer Oktoberfest itineraries that bundle flights, hotels, local guidance, and reserved tent experiences that include a beer and a meal. For first-time visitors, an organized option can reduce some of the logistics associated with attending one of the world's busiest festivals.

No matter how travelers choose to experience Oktoberfest, the event extends well beyond the beer. Traditional food, Bavarian clothing, carnival attractions, live music, and communal tables all contribute to an experience that has become a bucket-list trip for visitors from around the world.

This story was produced by EF Ultimate Break and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.