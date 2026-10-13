Rain chances each of the next three days

DAYTON, OH — Today felt like summer across the Miami Valley. We made it to 87 degrees in Dayton breaking the record high temperature for the day. The previous record was 86 set back in 1975.

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The first of the two cold fronts starts to influence our weather tomorrow. This will bring the chance for showers and even thunderstorms. The Storm prediction Center is including the southern half of the Miami Valley in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. While the risk is low, we can’t rule out an isolated damaging wind gust. More showers arrive Thursday evening through Friday with cold front number 2.

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The colder air begins spilling into the region through the day on Friday. Temperatures will actually fall heading into Friday afternoon. Expect to spend the afternoon in the 50s. Saturday and Sunday morning, we’ll see lows in the upper 30s with frost possible.

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