Rain chances will be low, but not zero, over the weekend

DAYTON, OH — A very complicated weather pattern starts to take shape this weekend into early next week with a series of disorganized, slow-moving, areas of low pressure trying to march eastward. The first of which will be weakening as it approaches late Saturday into Sunday. The second next week may bring more promising chances for rain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Planning out Halloween weekend, I would expect cloudy skies on Saturday. As moisture flows in from the southwest, a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but long lasting and/or heavy rain appears unlikely. On Sunday, isolated rain showers are possible, mainly south of I-70. I wouldn’t cancel any plans, but keep an eye on the radar.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

A stronger area of low pressure will slowly move across the eastern part of the country by mid-week next week. If current projections hold, this should bring the Miami Valley more meaningful chances for rain by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

©2026 Cox Media Group