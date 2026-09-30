See how Ohio ranks for auto mechanic pay

As a shop owner, it's likely that you're constantly comparing labor rates and hourly wages, especially when a customer does a double-take when you mention that the per-hour rate is $175 or when your tech quits because the pay wasn't enough.

If you search "mechanic hourly rate" online, the numbers you see will be genuinely confusing because you're getting two different things: what shops are generally charging the customer and what they're paying the techs.

You know you raised the labor rate last year, and you know how much money your techs are taking home. But how does this compare to the rates and wages set by a shop two states over? Below, Way.com shares a state-specific guide to current mechanic hourly rates in Ohio and around the country.

What shops are paying their techs

The best-paid 10% of technicians nationally make more than double what the bottom 10% make: One side makes $39.32/hour while the other makes $16.66/hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

In Ohio, the mean hourly pay for auto mechanics is $26.24, which is the twentieth-lowest among all states.

Ask shop owners why they can't find technicians, and low compensation is the top answer, at 24%, ahead of bad PR for the trade, lack of training access, or other industries poaching talent. But ask the techs themselves, and 67% of them will say low pay is the main reason for the shortage.

Low pay is the reason why so many techs are walking away, but if the pay is competitive enough, they have a reason to stay. So, if you gave someone a raise last year and they're still thinking about leaving, the raise probably didn't close the gap. It just kept pace with how far behind you already were.

Here are the 15 places that are paying the most, according to BLS data:

#1. Washington, D.C.: $32.65

#2. Alaska: $31.55

#3. California: $31.47

#4. Colorado: $30.76

#5. Oregon: $30.39

#6. Massachusetts: $30.27

#7. Washington: $30.03

#8. Virginia: $29.62

#9. New Hampshire: $29.18

#10. Connecticut: $28.92

#11. Maryland: $28.55

#12. Minnesota: $28.51

#12. Montana: $28.51

#14. New York: $28.42

#15. New Jersey: $28.28

Here are the 15 places that are paying the least:

#1. West Virginia: $21.19

#2. Mississippi: $21.95

#3. Kentucky: $23.07

#4. Arkansas: $23.28

#5. Louisiana: $24.35

#6. Alabama: $24.53

#7. Utah: $24.85

#8. New Mexico: $24.90

#9. Oklahoma: $25.04

#10. South Carolina: $25.2

#11. Kansas: $25.37

#12. Texas: $25.47

#13. North Carolina: $25.72

#14. Indiana: $25.82

#15. Florida: $25.84

Surprised to see that your state isn't a part of the highest paying states? It just means you're competing for the same techs as shops that might be paying more for the same work, and you're definitely competing against whatever the dealership is offering.

Shop owners don't expect this to fix itself: 46% expect the tech shortage to get worse over the next five years, while 36% think it'll improve. However, plenty of shop owners aren't sitting idle. According to the OEC U.S. General Auto Repair Shop Survey Report, which surveyed 700 U.S. shops in the summer and fall of 2025, the number one move made by shop owners is to offer competitive wages. Other common ways are to provide training opportunities, promote work-life balance, maintain a positive work environment, and make hours more flexible.

What shops are charging their customers

PartsTech surveyed 752 general repair shops across the U.S. during fall 2024, and 49% of shops charge between $120 and $159 per hour. Only 10% charge less than $100 per hour, and only 2% charge more than $200 per hour.

You already know rates have gone up. There are several different factors involved in those increases. Cars are getting older, with the average vehicle age reaching 12.8 years, and older cars tend to break down more often. When the pandemic hit, many techs were laid off, and as things slowly returned to normal, the worker shortage became a big problem. To bring in more technicians, shops raised wages, shifting some of the costs to customers. Additionally, the repairs are getting more complex. CarMD's 2026 Vehicle Health Index says it plainly: "What used to be simple repairs now often require more diagnostic time, specialized tools, and advanced skills." For instance, Ryan Mandell, the director of performance consulting at Mitchell, told CNBC that the same fender-bender now involves replacing sensors that didn't exist on that part of the car a decade ago.

Final thoughts

A tech in Alaska might be making well above the national median. But in another part of the country, a tech could be doing the same complicated work for a lot less, even if the shop may have raised its labor rate.

A tip to understand what's going on in your shop: Compare your labor rates and tech wages from three years ago with those of today. If your labor rates have increased way faster than your wages, you know there's a gap there. It's worth knowing where the extra money is going because if it isn't reaching your employees, it probably isn't doing much to keep them either.

This story was produced by Way and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.