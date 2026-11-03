Soaking rain arrives tomorrow

DAYTON, OH — We had a long run of dry weather across the Miami Valley, but that is quickly coming to an end.

More rain is on the way tomorrow thanks to the arrival of a cold front. Eventually, colder air will follow.

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As for the rain, expect around a half inch to an inch between very late tonight and Wednesday evening.

No flooding issues are expected, and the risk for thunderstorms is minimal

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The cold air will be very noticeable. We’ll only see high temperatures in the 50s beginning on Friday.

Low temperatures will drop into the 30s starting Saturday morning.

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