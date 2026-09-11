Survey: Gen Zers see trades as faster route to financial success than college

Wolverine reports that two-thirds of Gen Z believe trades offer a quicker path to a $100K salary than college, valuing hands-on experience and avoiding debt.

Two-thirds of Gen Z think becoming a trades person is a quicker way to a $100K salary than going to college.

A poll of 2,000 16- to 28-year-olds in the U.S. found only 32% think opting for university instead of an apprenticeship was a good idea.

Gaining hands-on experience (37%), the avoidance of student debt (36%) and being able to progress and earn money while you learn (35%) were seen as some of the main benefits of bypassing university.

Twenty-three percent of respondents believe they would be able to buy a home more quickly if they become a trades person instead of going to college.

The research was commissioned by Wolverine, as part of its Project Bootstrap initiative.

The study also found young people are looking for well-paid jobs (29%), a work-life balance (20%) and flexibility (18%) - but haven't considered a trade job, despite those roles meeting their criteria.

Respondents also value job security (18%), hands-on work (10%) and the ability to earn good money without taking on student debt (10%).

However, 31% said they had never considered a career in the skilled trades and 12% didn’t realize that benefits like flexibility, strong pay and long-term stability are a core part of trade work.

Many said they associated trades with outdated stereotypes, with 28% believing trade roles were physically demanding with little room for progression, while 25% assumed trades people are always working in dirty or messy environments.

Twenty-one percent of all respondents said they value personal growth and are always looking to improve their life.

But for 16-year-olds, 38% are worried about earning enough money after they’ve left high school, while others worry about choosing the right career path (28%) or finding a job (26%).

When all respondents were asked how much they think a skilled trades person makes in a typical year, the average came out to $57,005.11.

And 58% believe these types of jobs are becoming more appealing to people their age.

The survey also found that 51% of respondents have been encouraged to consider a career in skilled trades, and 61% feel well informed by their school about a career in this area.

Almost 8 in 10 (76%) think the idea of earning an income while learning through an apprenticeship is very appealing. Forty-eight percent prefer to learn through a mix of both practical and classroom learning.

When it comes to careers, 37% get their information from their parents or family, while 35% equally use social media or their teachers and school.

And despite 73% thinking trade jobs are essential to society, 41% do believe a college degree is the only way to be successful.

But of those who took part in the study by OnePoll.com and are not already in a trade role, 71% would be interested in trying it as their career.

Methodology

Wolverine Worldwide commissioned OnePoll.com to conduct a survey of 2,000 Americans ages 16-28. The survey was conducted June 8-17, 2026.

Top 10 benefits of bypassing college and attending trade school or doing an apprenticeship instead, according to poll respondents (multiple choices were allowed):

You can gain hands-on experience and sharpen your skills, 37% Earning a salary / income right away, 37% Avoiding student loan debt, 36% Being able to progress and earn money while you learn, 35% Gaining real-world industry experience, 34% Having a clearer career path from the start, 31% Avoiding the cost of living associated with college (e.g., rent, bills), 30% Entering the workforce earlier, 29% Learning in a more practical, less academic way, 27% Feeling more independent sooner, 25%

This story was produced by Wolverine and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.