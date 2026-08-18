Travel to London with the Opry through the magic of TV

The Grand Ole Opry's sold-out September 2025 show at London's Royal Albert Hall will air as the first-ever two-part Opry Live special starting this weekend.

Grand Ole Opry: Live in London premieres Aug. 22 and concludes the following Saturday. You can watch via the Opry's Facebook and YouTube channels, Circle Country and RFD-TV starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The trip across the pond celebrated the Opry's 100-year anniversary and was the first broadcast ever to originate outside the U.S.

The night featured several once-in-a-lifetime collaborations you'll want to watch for, including Luke Combs and Carly Pearce doing "I Hope You're Happy Now," which they wrote together.

Ashley McBryde subbed for Travis Tritt on Marty Stuart's "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'," while Luke Combs and Marcus Mumford tackled Willie Nelson's "Always on My Mind," and Darius Rucker and Breach did "Wagon Wheel."

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