1 killed after helicopter crashes in Biscayne Bay near Miami, officials say

File photo. The Coast Guard responded to reports of a helicopter crashing in Biscayne Bay near Miami on Wednesday.

MIAMI — One person died and two others were injured after a helicopter crashed into the waters of Biscayne Bay off the coast of Miami on Wednesday, authorities said.

In a statement, the U.S. Coast Guard said it, along with partner agencies, responded to reports of the aircraft crashing in the bay near Key Biscayne at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Three people were on the Robinson R44 II helicopter when it crashed, the Coast Guard said.

#Breaking @USCG, partner agencies responded to a helicopter crash, Wed, on Biscayne Bay at approx. 11:30 a.m. 3 people were on the aircraft. 1 person is reported deceased & 2 people were transported by EMS to a higher level of care. We will update as more info is available. https://t.co/yFuL9rBxCU — U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (@USCGSoutheast) November 4, 2026

Key Biscayne and Miami fire rescue personnel took two “adult trauma alert patients” from the No Name Harbor in Key Biscayne to a “landing zone,” WPLG reported. From there, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, according to the television station.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that it is investigating the crash. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is also investigating, WFOR reported.

NTSB investigating the Nov. 4 crash of a Robinson R44 II helicopter near Key Biscayne, Florida. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 4, 2026

The severity of the injuries suffered by the two survivors is unknown, according to WSVN.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash have not been released. An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

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