3 injured in shooting at Des Moines post office; suspect detained

DES MOINES, Iowa — At least three people were injured on Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a post office in Des Moines, Iowa, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department said the suspected shooter has been detained, KCCI reported.

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Police received a call shortly after 9 a.m. CT at the USPS facility at Second and University avenues in Des Moines, The call came in after 9 a.m. Thursday to the USPS on Second and University Avenue, according to KCRG.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek confirmed that the 911 call from inside the post office, and that shots were fired on the second floor, the television station reported.

Multiple people have been injured in an active shooter situation at the main post office in Des Moines, police say. Details: https://t.co/kaR7nn5yLo https://t.co/iuYVpkG1P6 — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) November 5, 2026

Parizek said the first officer arrived approximately three to four minutes after the initial call, the Des Moines Register reported. There was only one shooter, he said.

“We’re secure right now,” Parizek told reporters.

Of the three people who were injured, one was able to self-transport to a facility, according to the newspaper.

“I didn’t see anything that indicated anyone had any life-threatening injuries,” Parizek said.

I’m in contact with the Department of Public Safety regarding a shooting at the Main Post Office in Des Moines. The suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved. Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) November 5, 2026

“The suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is ongoing,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement, KCCI reported. “We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved. Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement.”

An investigation is ongoing.

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