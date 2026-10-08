5-year-old student killed after large video display falls at Florida elementary school

PALM BAY, Fla. — A 5-year-old student died after being struck by a large video display board that fell at a Florida elementary school on Wednesday, authorities said.

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According to the Palm Bay Police Department, emergency responders were called to Riviera Elementary School at approximately 11:36 a.m. ET.

Staff members called 911 and began lifesaving measures, WFTV reported.

The student was taken to an area hospital and medical personnel continued resuscitation efforts, but the child died, according to the television station.

Officials originally said the child was 6 years old, but family members confirmed to several media outlets that the student was 5.

It was unclear what led to the video board falling on the student.

“We are heartbroken to share that the child has died as a result of the injuries,” the Palm Bay Police Department said in a statement.

“On the surface this appears to be a tragic accident,” Palm Bay police Deputy Chief Nick Szczepanski said during a news conference. “However, our investigators ... are actively investigating.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody who was involved in this tragic accident.”

Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell said during the news conference that it was “an incredibly difficult day” for parents, teachers and students.

“We lost a life today. A precious, young life,” Rendell said. “And there are no words to describe that loss.

“I met with the family a short time ago, and I’ve been in this for over 30 years, and I really could not find the words to share with them my grief and the grief that all of us have,” Rendell added. “As parents, you never want to face this tragic situation, and unfortunately, that family is.

“And our family, too.”

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