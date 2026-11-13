6 more women accuse Russell Brand of sexual misconduct

FILE PHOTO: Russell Brand and wife Laura arrive at Southwark Crown Court on November 05, 2026, in London, England. More women are alleging that Brand sexually assaulted them. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

More women are accusing Russell Brand of sexual misconduct days after he was sentenced for rape and sexual assault.

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The Times of London was the first to report the allegations.

In all, six more women claim he had assaulted them. One woman told the newspaper he had sex with her without her consent, then apologized after. Another said he didn’t stop when she had asked him to, and then later told her, “Tonight was consensual. Nobody did anything they didn’t want to do.”

The Times said the women contacted reporters after a joint investigation into Brand in September 2023, but their allegations could not be reported until after his case was complete to avoid prejudicing the proceedings.

The newspaper contacted Brand’s attorneys to allow him to respond to the allegations; his lawyer first said he would consider “injunctive relief” and asked for more time to respond, but the deadline agreed upon by the attorney passed without a response.

Brand has denied any wrongdoing in previous allegations and said relationships were consensual.

The Metropolitan Police said there have been new allegations about Brand, filed during his trial and that officers are investigating the complaints, Deadline reported.

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, the BBC reported. He was sentenced this week to 10 1/2 years in prison, but is expected to serve seven years.

[ Previous: Russell Brand rape conviction: Judge sentences him to prison ]

He was acquitted of two additional charges of rape in the trial.

Meanwhile, Netflix produced a documentary about the fallen comedian’s legal troubles called “Russell Brand: Open Secret.” It will examine how he allegedly evaded punishment for years despite people in the television industry being aware of his behavior, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix said the program “follows Russell Brand’s path from comedian and film star to political activist and YouTuber known for spouting conspiracy theories — and ultimately to his headline-dominating criminal trial.”

“Russell Brand: Open Secret features insiders’ voices and archival footage, offering insight into Brand’s life and the investigation conducted by The Times and The Sunday Times’ chief news correspondent, Rosamund Urwin, and investigations correspondent Charlotte Wace,” Netflix said.

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