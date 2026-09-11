Alison Krauss & Union Station cancels rest of tour after doctors recommend ‘vocal rest’

The bluegrass singer and fiddler canceled the rest of her tour with Union Station.

Bluegrass singer Alison Krauss announced that she is canceling her remaining dates with Union Station on their “Arcadia Tour” after doctors advised the 27-time Grammy Award winner to take “a vocal rest.”

[ Read more trending news ]

Krauss, 55, made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday.

“It is with great regret that Alison Krauss and Union Station have announced the cancellation of our upcoming tour dates,” the post read. “After consulting with medical professionals, Alison has been advised to take a period of vocal rest to ensure a full and healthy recovery.

“This decision was not made lightly as we are deeply committed to our fans. However, prioritizing health and vocal integrity are imperative at this time … we hope to make it back to these cities in the near future.”

The cancellation affects 16 dates, Billboard reported. The group had been scheduled to appear Friday in Davenport, Iowa.

The tour was expected to end on Oct. 3 in San Francisco.

All tickets will be fully refunded, Rolling Stone reported. The band’s statement directed ticketholders to reach out to their point of purchase for any questions.

The tour was in support of “Arcadia,” the group’s first album in 14 years, according to the magazine. Krauss and Union Station, her longtime acoustic band, released the Grammy Award-winning “Paper Airplane” album in 2011.

Krauss won the first of her 27 Grammy Awards in 1991, when her “I’ve Got That Old Feeling” won Best Bluegrass Recording when she was 19.

The group has been nominated for several awards for next month’s upcoming IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, Billboard reported.

Krauss was nominated for female vocalist of the year. Barry Bass was nominated for top bass player, while Jerry Douglas is up for top resophonic guitar player honors, according to Billboard. Ron Block was nominated for banjo player of the year and Russell Moore is up for male vocalist of the year.

©2026 Cox Media Group