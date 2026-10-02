Almost time to fall back; when do we change the clocks?

FILE PHOTO: It is almost time to fall back.

It seems early, but if you can believe it, we’re less than a month away from falling back.

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Daylight Saving Time ends every year on the first Sunday of November. That means when it hits 2 a.m. local time on Nov. 1 your clocks will fall back to 1 a.m. and repeat the hour, the National Institute of Standards and Technology explained.

It will bring an earlier sunset, but will bring more light in the morning, Time and Date explained.

Daylight Saving Time started on March 8, when we lost an hour.

Could we lose the time change in the future? Maybe.

The House of Representatives approved the bill — the Sunshine Protection Act — which would abolish Daylight Saving Time and keep one time all year. But the Senate is on recess until after the midterm elections, USA Today reported.

President Donald Trump wants the Senate to approve it, but it has not done so yet. Still, he would have to sign it if the Senate passes the measure. Trump has called the time change “foolish, inconvenient and, in some cases, very costly.”

Sleep and health experts say changing the clocks can disrupt a person’s circadian rhythm and cause sleep issues. Many say we should follow permanent standard time, not permanent daylight saving time, because it follows the body’s natural clock.

Standard time is what will happen on Nov. 1; Daylight Saving Time is used in spring and summer.

Some parts of the country have already ended the debate and stay on standard time all the time, according to USA Today.

Those include:

Hawaii

Most of Arizona

American Samoa

Guam

Northern Mariana Islands

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

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