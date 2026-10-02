Best animated films? Did your favorite make the top 10?

A collection of Disney movies on VHS tapes, primarily from the "Walt Disney Masterpiece Collection" in September 2025. Surprisingly, none of these made the No. 1 spot. But one came very close.

What is the best animated film of all time?

Is it “KPop Demon Hunters?” How about “Strange World” or the one that started them all, the first feature-length animated film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs?

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USA Today has ranked what it says is the top 100 animated films, as chosen by people like Pixar’s Pete Docter," “KPop Demon Hunters” director Maggie Kang, Mike Meyers and Idina Menzel.

At the bottom of the list was “The Transformers: The Movie” from 1986 at No. 100. “Turning Red” (99), “Heavy Metal” (98), “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (97), “The Triplets of Belleville” (96), and “The Lego Movie” (95) made up the rest of the bottom.

“Snow White” didn’t crack the top 25, coming in at 38 behind films such as “Madagascar” (37) and “Yellow Submarine” (23).

“KPop Demon Hunters” was even further down the list at No. 53.

So what was at the top? Nope, it wasn’t “Strange World,” which didn’t make the list at all.

“The Lion King” “Toy Story” “Spirited Away” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” “Shrek 2″ “My Neighbor Totoro” “Pinocchio” “Dumbo” “Ratatouille” “The Iron Giant”

Click here to see the entire list.

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