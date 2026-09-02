Burger King unveils Dragon Ball Super menu

Burger King is the latest fast-food chain to introduce an anime-themed menu item.

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Starting Sept. 1, Burger King added a “Dragon Ball Super Power Up Pack” limited-time offering, “Today” reported. According to a news release, the fast-food restaurant is partnering with Toei Animation to produce the large meal.

The Power Up Pack includes:

10-piece Chicken Nuggets with n ew Super Saiyan Sauce: 10-piece chicken nuggets with Super Saiyan Sauce, which is a teriyaki-style sauce;

n 10-piece chicken nuggets with Super Saiyan Sauce, which is a teriyaki-style sauce; Dragon Ball Burst Lemonade: A mango peach lemonade with mango-flavored Boba;

A mango peach lemonade with mango-flavored Boba; Medium fry : Medium french fries;

: Medium french fries; Dragon Ball Super figurine: The six collectible figurines include Goku, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku, Vegeta, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta, Piccolo, and Beerus.

The packaging is also anime-themed and contains a “Dragon Ball Super” crown, according to “Today.”

[ Burger King introducing ‘new’ chicken nuggets ]

Burger King is also releasing a “Dragon Ball Super” meal for children. The meal includes a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or a four- or six-piece chicken nugget meal; plus a side, a drink, a crown and one of the six figurines.

While supplies last, of course.

“At Burger King, we’re always looking for ways to create experiences that go beyond the meal,” Joel Yashinsky, the chief marketing officer, Burger King U.S. & Canada, said in a statement. “‘Dragon Ball Super’ has inspired generations, and this collaboration gives families a fun, unexpected way to engage with a world they love while enjoying delicious new and innovative menu items that are fun for fans of all ages.”

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