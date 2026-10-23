Chris Jericho will portray Gorgeous George in Muhammad Ali series, ‘The Greatest’

Chris Jericho, left, will portray flamboyant pro wrestler Gorgeous George in an upcoming Prime Video series about Muhammad Ali.

Chris Jericho just made the list.

Jericho will portray Gorgeous George, professional wrestling’s first flamboyant star, in an upcoming Prime Video limited series that chronicles the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Deadline reported.

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Gorgeous George, whose real name was George Wagner, was alternately known as the “Toast of the Coast” and the “Human Orchid” during his heyday in the 1940s and 1950s. He wore flamboyant robes and sported bleached blond hair that predated Ric Flair.

He also infuriated his opponents by handing out “Georgie Pins,” having his valet spray the ring to “disinfect it,” while mincing around the ring.

But once he got down to wrestling, “GG” was a despicable “heel,” hated by fans but loved by promoters who packed their arenas with fans who wanted the “babyface” wrestlers to whip him.

Gorgeous George famously influenced a young Ali by advising him to be flamboyant self-promoter with an arrogant swagger.

Jericho fits that bill, and he will make his first appearance during the show’s fourth episode, Deadline reported. All eight episodes of the drama series will be released on Nov. 4.

“The Greatest” features defining moments in Ali’s life and career, both in and out of the ring, according to the entertainment news website.

Jaalen Best leads the cast in the role of Ali.

Jericho, who honed his acting skills in the ring, has appeared on CBS’ “Tracker” and Apple TV’s “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” accordiong to Deadline.

He will appear in an Oct. 30 episode of “Dexter: Resurrection.”

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