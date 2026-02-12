Chrysler, Dodge parent company Stellantis issues ‘do not drive’ notice for 225K vehicles

FILE PHOTO: A "do not drive" warning has been issued for several brands of vehicles made by Stellantis in a decade-old recall involving Takata air bag inflators.

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and other automotive brands, has issued a “do not drive” notice for 225,000 vehicles across the U.S. that still have Takata air bag inflators that have not been repaired or replaced.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the list of vehicles includes:

2003—2010 Dodge Ram

2004—2009 Dodge Durango

2005—2011 Dodge Dakota

2005—2008 Dodge Magnum

2006—2015 Dodge Charger

2007—2009 Chrysler Aspen

2008—2014 Dodge Challenger

2005—2015 Chrysler 300

2007—2016 Jeep Wrangler

2006—2009 Mitsubishi Raider

The exact number of each type of vehicle was not released, USA Today reported.

The ones that are under the “do not drive” notice have not had the air bag inflator repairs done, Reuters reported.

Tens of millions of vehicles were recalled over several years because the Takata air bag inflators can explode and release shrapnel that can hurt or even kill drivers or passengers.

The NHTSA said that 28 people were killed by defective air bags in the U.S., while another 400 were hurt by exploding air bag inflators.

“Over time, the chemical propellant inside certain Takata inflators can degrade, particularly in hot and humid conditions, increasing the risk of rupture during air bag deployment and the potential for metal fragments to enter the vehicle cabin,” Stellantis spokesperson Frank Matyok told USA Today.

“This action is intended to accelerate the repair of the remaining affected vehicles to safeguard owners, their families and the general public from the risk of serious injury or death,” Stellantis said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“This stop-drive directive is focused on completing repairs on this remaining population,” added Stellantis, which has completed recall repairs on more than 6.6 million vehicles, or about 95% of those that were recalled more than a decade ago.”

The company started notifying owners of the recalled vehicles this week about the issue. Repairs related to the recall will be done for free by a dealer.

For more information, call 833-585-0144 or search your vehicle identification number on the NHTSA, Mopar or Check to Protect websites.

