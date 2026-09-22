Consumer Reports tests baby food; says it found microplastics, low levels of heavy metals

FILE PHOTO: Consumer Reports has once again tested baby foods for contaminants.

Consumer Reports has once again tested dozens of baby food products and found that while most were below the publication’s risk threshold for heavy metals, the group found phthalates and microplastics.

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In two previous investigations published in 2018 and 2023, the publication found “concerning levels of heavy metals, including lead, cadmium, mercury and the metalloid inorganic arsenic.”

The Food and Drug Administration has since made changes to children’s food regulations.

Consumer Reports once again tested baby food for 2026, specifically 48 foods from 11 brands, including cereals, fruits in pouches and jars, puffs, bars, teething biscuits and juice, looking for heavy metals along with bisphenols and phthalates. The group also looked for microplastics and “forever chemicals.”

The results were promising, at least when it came to heavy metals.

“CR has been testing baby food for years, and these are our most reassuring results when it comes to heavy metal levels,” chemist and researcher Tunde Akinleye said. “But there are some emerging contaminants that we detected that warrant further research.”

Consumer Reports said 96% of items tested had low levels of heavy metals, while some still had higher-than-advised levels of inorganic arsenic.

None of the products had concerning levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Most had phthalates; one teething wafer had high BPA levels, and purées had microplastics.

But Consumer Reports said “it’s important to put these findings in context.”

It doesn’t matter if the products are store-bought or made fresh; heavy metals can be present because they are in the soil and food supply.

Also, just because contaminants are present doesn’t mean the foods are unsafe; Consumer Reports suggests how often they should be consumed.

For more on the research, including which items were tested and the results, click here.

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