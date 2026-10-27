Deer crashes through window to escape from Wisconsin apartment building

File photo. A deer bolted through a Wisconsin apartment, crashing through a window as it tried to escape. The animal was not injured.

APPLETON, Wis. — Two Wisconsin police officers kept their cool after a deer crashed through the window of an apartment last week.

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“A recent call provided a good reminder that deer are on the move this time of year,” the Appleton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police body camera footage showed the Oct. 20 incident, WITI reported. At about 5:09 p.m. ET, officers responded after receiving reports that a deer had entered an apartment through a first-floor window.

Police said the apartment was unoccupied when the animal dropped in, and it crashed through another window as it exited moments later.

The deer was not injured as it scampered away, police said. Officers contacted the landlord and resident of the apartment, and both addressed the broken window.

“While a deer entering an apartment is certainly unusual, increased deer movement this time of year is not,” Appleton police wrote on Facebook.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, October and November are the peak months of deer fall breeding season.

The animals are also most active around dawn and dusk, the agency said.

“A reminder that this time of year, deer can turn up in unexpected places,” Appleton police wrote on Facebook. “More importantly, they can turn up unexpectedly in front of your vehicle. Stay alert and drive safe.”

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