Dennis Haskins, ‘Saved by the Bell’ star, dies at 75

The actor, who played principal Richard Belding on "Saved by the Bell," died on Sept. 27 in Burbank, California. He was 75.

Dennis Haskins, who played the stern but lovable principal Richard Belding on the sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” died on Sunday, his agent said. He was 75.

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Haskins died at his home in Burbank, California, his agent, Jay Schachter, said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His friend and caretaker, Kimberly Snow, also confirmed the actor’s death to The New York Times.

“It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more,” Schachter said. “He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”

While no cause of death was provided, Snow told the Times that Haskins had been living in an assisted living facility since he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease eight years ago.

Haskins’ acting career spanned four decades, but he was best known for his role as Belding, the exasperated but well-meaning principal at Bayside High School, in 86 episodes of “Saved by the Bell” from 1989 to 1992.

Belding’s character used the catchphrase, “Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?” as he tried to keep students Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Samuel “Screech” Powers (Dustin Diamond), Variety reported.

Dennis Haskins, the actor best known for portraying Principal Richard Belding on “Saved by the Bell,” has died. He was 75.https://t.co/EjQJrqMHnd pic.twitter.com/fRMD0z8IIG — Variety (@Variety) September 29, 2026

Haskins also played Belding in a follow-up series, according to the Times: “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which ran from 1993 to 2000. He also appeared in two television movies, “Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style” (1992) and “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas” (1994).

Haskins also appeared in one episode of “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” which ran for one season (1993-94).

He originated the character in 13 episodes of the 1988-89 Disney Channel show, “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After his role as principal, Haskins guest-starred on several television shows over the next two decades, the Times reported. That included appearances on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Mad Men” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

His final role came as the grandfather of 14 adopted children in the 2020 Christmas film, “A Bennett Song Holiday.”

He also appeared in a handful of television movies, including his final role as the grandfather of 14 adopted children in the 2020 Christmas film “A Bennett Song Holiday.”

Haskins was born on Nov. 18, 1950, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to The Chattanooga Times Free Press. He attended high school in Chattanooga and later attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, according to the newspaper.

Haskins made his onscreen debut in an episode of “The Dukes of Hazzard” in 1979, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dimples Karaoke, a bar in Burbank, shared a tribute on Instagram to the actor, who was a regular at the establishment.

“Dennis was a staple at Dimples. A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t. He just loved the place and its people. He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans.

“Late last night, that journey ended for him. He is now at peace and is probably entertaining the people in the sky. Just know that if you tried to reach out to him in the last few years, I did read your messages to him, and you were heard.”

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