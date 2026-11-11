Disney announces 2027 military discounts

FILE PHOTO: Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and Goofy dress in their patriotic best to celebrate the Fourth of July at Walt Disney World Resort. The company is once again offering discounted tickets to military members in 2027. (Amy Smith, photographer)

Disney has announced that it is once again offering discounts to those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

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Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World will again offer several ticket tiers for 2027.

They can be purchased as either a 4-, 5-, or 6-day admission with either Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus. There is also the Disney Celebrates America Military Salute Ticket, which allows people to visit multiple days throughout the year, through Dec. 21, 2027.

Park Hopper lets visitors visit multiple parks in a day, while the Plus option adds water parks, golf courses and miniature golf courses.

Here is the breakdown:

Disney Celebrates America Military Salute Ticket:

$549 plus tax for Park Hopper

$579 plus tax for Park Hopper Plus

6-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket:

$469 plus tax for Park Hopper

$499 plus tax for Park Hopper Plus

5-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket

$449 plus tax for Park Hopper

$479 plus tax for Park Hopper Plus

4-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket

$429 plus tax for Park Hopper

$459 plus tax for Park Hopper Plus

The tickets do not include parking or discounts for dining, merchandise or other offerings.

They do have blackout dates of March 21 to April 3, 2027, and Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2027.

For more on the military discount, including who can purchase and where you can buy them, click here.

The company is also offering military discounts for Disney Resorts ranging from 20% to 30%, depending on the hotel you choose and your travel dates.

For more information on hotel military discounts, click here.

Disneyland

As of Wednesday morning, Disneyland had not yet released its military discounts for 2027. The West Coast resort does offer military pricing on hotels and tickets through the end of the year.

For more information on Disneyland’s current military discounts, click here.

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