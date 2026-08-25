Dolly Parton: Here are 5 signature hits from the ‘Queen of Country’

Dolly Parton: The singer had 25 No. 1 hits on the country charts and two chart-toppers in Billboard's Hot 100. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton was an 11-time Grammy Award winner whose music crossed over from country to Top 40. Her death on Tuesday at the age of 80 leaves a large void in the music world.

Read more trending news  ]

But Parton’s songs are timeless. In addition to her 25 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Music chart, Parton topped the Billboard Hot 100 twice. She also was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an honor she originally objected to but eventually embraced.

Dolly Parton dies at 80 ]

It is difficult to narrow them down, but here are five signature hits Parton sang.

Jolene (1973)

Parton’s plaintive refrain, pleading with another woman not to steal her man became a country music standard. The song topped the country charts and crossed over to the pop genre. It was covered by a diverse group of singers, including Miley Cyrus (her goddaughter), Olivia Newton-John and The White Stripes.

9 to 5 (1980)

Parton starred with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the film of the same name. Her rendition of the title song sent it to No. 1 on Feb. 21, 1981. The frenetic, bubbly song spent 26 weeks in the Hot 100 charts.

Islands in the Stream (1983)

Parton had a memorable duet with longtime friend Kenny Rogers. The song was written by r duet with longtime friend Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream,” written by the Bee Gees. The song spent 25 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts for two weeks.

I Will Always Love You (1974)

This dirge-like song is an ode and farewell to Porter Wagoner, whose show she starred on during the early 1970s. The song earned her back-to-back female vocalist of the year awards from the Country Music Association, according to The Associated Press. The song regained some traction when Whitney Houston sang it and it was included in the soundtrack from the 1992 film, “The Bodyguard.”

Parton’s version was included in the 1982 film “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”

“I Will Always Love You” remains the best-selling single by a female recording artist, according to the AP.

Here You Come Again (1977)

Parton did not write this song, but the crossover hit peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the singer her first Grammy Award in 1979.

0 of 50

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter