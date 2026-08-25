Dolly Parton dies at 80

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country music icon Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80.

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Her family posted a statement from her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on her social media accounts. He said she died peacefully on Aug. 25 in Nashville.

Dolly Parton health challenges

Parton had rarely been seen in person in recent months, citing her health and issues that she had not dealt with before the death of her husband Carl Dean last year, The New York Times reported.

She had to cancel a six-show residency for Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace last December due to her health, according to Variety.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she wrote as part of the announcement. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.

“A rhinestone life”

The New York Times said she was “in a class by herself” and “quintessentially, a uniter of people.”

Variety called Parton the “Queen of Country Music.”

The publication shared her official obituary: “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

Despite her health issues, she had been working on her biographical Broadway show, “Dolly: An Original Musical,” a traveling concert called “Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony,” and opening her Tennessean Travel Stop.

[ Previous: Dolly Parton makes surprise appearance at truck stop opening ]

“Bigger-than-life personality and rags-to-riches career”

Parton had a “bigger-than-life personality and rags-to-riches career,” Variety reported.

She was born in a one-room cabin in Tennessee on Jan. 19, 1946. She was the fourth of 12 children in a family she called “dirt poor” with a father who did not know how to read, CNN reported.

Parton got her first guitar from her uncle as a child and began playing at 7 years old. She also started writing her own music then.

“Mama was fascinated with how I could rhyme and write songs about stuff I’d never lived,” Parton said, according to CNN, “but I’d hear them talk.”

She moved to Nashville after high school to launch her music career, meeting the man who would become her long-time husband outside a laundromat.

“I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me),” she wrote. “He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”

Her music career

She signed her first record deal in 1965 and married Dean in 1966, a marriage that lasted until his death last year.

Just two years after her record deal, she became a regular on “The Porter Wagoner Show.”

She had her first No. 1 hit with “Joshua” in 1971.

After seven years being Wagoner’s “pretty little girl,” she struck out on her own thanks to her hit “I Will Always Love You.”

She wrote the song after she said Wagoner “wasn’t listening to anything” she was saying.

“So I went home and wrote that song, took it back the next morning, and said, ‘Sit down, I need you to hear something.’ So I sang it, and he was crying,” Parton said.

She wrote more than 3,000 songs, including “Coat of Many Colors,” a song that pays tribute to her mother, who made their family’s clothes; “Jolene” and “9 to 5.”

She released 49 albums and won 11 Grammys, with crossover hits that made it to not only the country charts but also the pop charts.

Star of the big screen

Parton showed off her acting chops in several films, including “9 to 5″ opposite Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin as a trio of office workers who “turn the tables on their obnoxious boss,” IMDB wrote.

She headlined “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” which featured “I Will Always Love You” and also starred Burt Reynolds.

Other films include “Rhinestone,” “Steel Magnolias,” and “Straight Talk.” She also lent her distinctive voice to “The Simpsons” and “The Magic School Bus,” and did several guest spots, including as “Aunt Dolly” on “Hannah Montana,” according to IMDB. Parton was godmother to “Hannah Montana” actress and singer Miley Cyrus.

Imagination Library

But her legacy was not just through music. She gave back to the community she grew up in and so much further than rural Tennessee.

She launched her Imagination Library to promote literacy and has gifted more than 300 million books to children globally. Every month, more than 3 million books are sent to children every month.

“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer.

“The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world,” she wrote on the library’s website.

Dollywood and other businesses

Parton made her mark as a businesswoman.

She had her name and image on products from baking mixes to jewelry, but her biggest project was Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which is not only a tourist destination, but also a cornerstone for the region’s revenue streams.

The park is Sevier County’s largest employer, creating more than 23,000 jobs and earning $1.8 billion each year, CNN reported.





Check back for more on this developing story.

0 of 50 Dolly Parton NASHVILLE - 1965: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1970: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1972: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton 1974: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage with an acoustic guitar in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1975: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage wearing a yellow dress in circa 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton at a press reception at the Hilton Hotel, London, 1976. (Photo by Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) (Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) Dolly Parton UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) (David Redfern/Redferns) Dolly Parton Portrait of Dolly Parton at the Holiday Inn in Chicago, Illinois, April 30, 1977. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton 20th May 1977: Country music queen Dolly Parton is back in London after performing at the King's Theatre, Glasgow, at a Scottish Royal Jubilee Television Special in the presence of the Queen, she now commences on a tour of Britain and the continent. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Dolly Parton UNITED STATES - AUGUST 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - 1978: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Dolly Parton (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in a scene from the film 'Nine To Five', 1980. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Dolly Parton NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1981: Dolly Parton circa 1981 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images) (REP/IMAGES/Getty Images) Dolly Parton PIGEON FORGE, TN - 1993: American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton poses for a portrait with her guitar at Dollywood circa 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images) (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in publicity portrait for the film 'Rhinestone', 1984. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (20th Century Fox/Getty Images) Dolly Parton American country music singer and actress Dolly Parton poses with a People's Choice Award, March 13, 1988. She wears a white sequinned dress with transparent shoulders and long earrings. (Photo by Fotos International/Robert Scott/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1989: Singer and Actress Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in October 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton on the set of the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, May 15, 1991. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LONDON - JANUARY 17: American singer Dolly Parton poses for photographers at the Churchill Hotel to promote her new single "If" on January 17, 2003 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Dolly Parton BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 06: Dolly Parton performs at Bournemouth International Centre on September 6, 2011 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Harry Herd/WireImage) (Harry Herd/WireImage) Dolly Parton SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dolly Parton performs live on stage at Allphones Arena on November 15, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) (Don Arnold/WireImage) Dolly Parton LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Dolly Parton performs on stage at the Echo Arena on June 8, 2014 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) (Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) (Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Recording artist Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp) (Kevin Winter/ACM2016) Dolly Parton PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 15: Singer-songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman Dolly Parton performs during Dolly Parton Pure & Simple Tour at Mann Center For Performing Arts on June 15, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) Dolly Parton THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0518 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on August 23, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Honoree Dolly Parton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Dolly Parton accepts the MusiCares Person of the Year award onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) Through the years Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Katy Perry (L) and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Dolly Parton attends a press conference before a performance celebrating her 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry at The Grand Ole Opry on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton's "Heartstrings" on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) Through the years Nile Rodgers and Dolly Parton attend We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) Through the years In this screengrab released on April 18, Dolly Parton speaks at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) (Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) Through the years Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Record holder FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Parton currently holds 10 Guinness World Records. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

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