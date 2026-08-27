Dolly Parton: Watch Jack White play ‘Jolene’ in memory of singer

Jack White: The former White Stripes singer-guitarist paid tribute to Dolly Parton with a searing version of her 1974 hit, "Jolene." (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jack White paid an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton after learning about her death on Tuesday, playing her signature hit “Jolene” at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Read more trending news  ]

White, who was inducted into the Hall as the singer and lead guitarist of The White Stripes, shared his video in an Instagram post.

His throat-ripping vocals and blistering guitar licks brought home the emotion that Parton had when she originally released the song in 1973.

Dolly Parton: Tributes pour in for music legend ]

The clip ends with White pointing skyward and making the sign of the cross. According to Setlist.fm, Tuesday’s performance was the first time White had covered “Jolene” live since 2007.

White has covered “Jolene” for many years, Rolling Stone reported. The White Stripes played the song during their concerts and included it as a B-side to their 2000 single, “Hello Operator,” according to the magazine.

Dolly Parton died after brief battle with cancer, family confirms ]

While Parton and White never worked together, the country music star told The Guardian in 2016 that she considered the White Stripes’ version of “Jolene” “one of the greatest versions ever.”

“I had a chance to have dinner with Jack in L.A. not long ago, and we talked about the possibility of someday down the road that we may get together to do something,” Parton added. “I haven’t had time to sit down and really focus with someone else on an album. But he would be someone wonderful. And I think we would make some beautiful music together.”

Before Tuesday’s concert, White posted a photograph of Parton on Instagram with the caption, “Instant Sainthood,” Rolling Stone reported.

0 of 50

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter