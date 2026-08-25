Dolly Parton: Tributes pour in for music legend

Tributes poured in from entertainers, politicians and fans after learning about the death of Dolly Parton.

Tributes poured in on Tuesday as the news spread about the death of country music legend Dolly Parton.

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The 80-year-old, who had 25 No. 1 country hits and two chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100, was a singer, actress and philanthropist. Her loss was felt inside and outside of the entertainment business.

[ Dolly Parton dies at 80: Remembering an icon ]

Miley Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter who covered the sionger’s 1973 hit “Jolene,” tweeted that her “heart aches.”

“I can’t believe we just lost the purest soul,” read the tweet from Cyrus’ official X account. “Rest in Glory, Dolly.”

I can't believe we just lost the purest soul. Rest in Glory, Dolly. My heart aches. pic.twitter.com/EXLcyB0AJn — Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) August 25, 2026

Fellow country singer Reba McEntire tweeted that “There will never ever be another you.”

“Thank you, Lord, for Dolly,” McEntire wrote. “She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her.

I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart."

Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side.



Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth.



Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart.



There will never ever be another you.

We… pic.twitter.com/qpbvKUNbiM — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 25, 2026

Country singer Blake Shelton, who worked with Parton on “The Voice,” tweeted that “I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today.”

“I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is,” Shelton tweeted. “It was like being with the funnest, most loving, most caring and closest member of your family. Truly a loss for the entire world. We love you Dolly.

I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today. I only got to spend any real time with Dolly when Gwen and I got to work with her on The Voice. I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is. It was like… pic.twitter.com/9ycD4lSpO9 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 25, 2026

Actress Sally Field, who starred with Parton in the 1989 film “Steel Magnolias,” wrote in an Instagram post that the world “had lost an angel.”

[ Dolly Parton: Here are 5 signature hits from the ‘Queen of Country’ ]

“There will never be another,” Field wrote. “I adored her with all my heart and will always cherish our time together.

Actor Seth MacFarlane called Parton’s death “devastating” and said that the world was “a dimmer place” without her.

“I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on The Orville, and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was,” MacFarlane tweeted. “Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one, and the benign yet assured command she maintained over her empire was obvious from the genuine love and trust you could see from everyone who worked for her.”

The news of Dolly Parton’s passing is devastating. I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on The Orville, and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was. Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment… pic.twitter.com/xVf2ZokZLO — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 25, 2026

The U.S. Department of the Interior tweeted that “while we may no longer see her working 9 to 5, we will always love her.”

“Here’s to Dolly, who made our world a little more beautiful.”

Dolly Parton carried the music, stories and spirit of her Tennessee mountain home wherever she went. She was a lifelong champion of the Great Smoky Mountains and proudly shared her love for them with the world.



While we may no longer see her working 9 to 5, we will always love… pic.twitter.com/9CMx6M3giO — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) August 25, 2026

In Parton’s home state of Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee wrote on X that the Volunteer State has “forever been changed – enhanced” by her.

“Rare is the one who climbs to the pinnacle of fame, then scoffs at its allure, only to retain the genuine humility that defines them,” he said. Parton was “one of a kind, who loved people, her work, her family, and her Lord.”

Rare is the one who climbs to the pinnacle of fame, then scoffs at its allure, only to retain the genuine humility that defines them.



Dolly Parton was one of a kind, who loved people, her work, her family, and her Lord. Tennessee has forever been changed – enhanced – by her, and… pic.twitter.com/J5dfzOZZyY — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 25, 2026

President Donald Trump said he is ordering flags lowered to half-staff to honor Parton.

“This is a true loss for millions of people,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that Parton “was an American icon who brought people together and spread joy.”

1/2 Dolly Parton was an American icon who brought people together and spread joy. In Kentucky, she shared her love of reading through her Imagination Library, sparking brighter futures for thousands of children across our commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/yG427rIpd6 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 25, 2026

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote in a Facebook post that Parton’s passing “leaves a void that no one can ever fill.”

“There are no words to adequately express the sorrow our family and indeed, all Tennesseans, feel in the loss of Dolly Parton,” Blackburn wrote. “An iconic leader who loved our great state and nation.”

Former President Bill Clinton praised Parton as a great songwriter and performer “who told the stories of everyday Americans with honesty, humility, and heart.”

“She rose high from her East Tennessee roots and never forgot where she came from,” Clinton wrote.

Even professional wrestlers paid homage. Sixteen-time heavyweight champion Ric Flair wrote that he was “a huge fan of her music.”

I can't believe we just lost the purest soul. Rest in Glory, Dolly. My heart aches. pic.twitter.com/EXLcyB0AJn — Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) August 25, 2026

“Dolly Parton’s legacy is not celebrity, but humanity. She came from poverty to become the most important native of Tennessee. She shared her fortunes for the good of all of us, and shared her soul in every note she sang.” –Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/naJAF3ov0N — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) August 25, 2026

0 of 50 Dolly Parton NASHVILLE - 1965: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1970: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1972: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton 1974: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage with an acoustic guitar in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1975: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage wearing a yellow dress in circa 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton at a press reception at the Hilton Hotel, London, 1976. (Photo by Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) (Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) Dolly Parton UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) (David Redfern/Redferns) Dolly Parton Portrait of Dolly Parton at the Holiday Inn in Chicago, Illinois, April 30, 1977. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton 20th May 1977: Country music queen Dolly Parton is back in London after performing at the King's Theatre, Glasgow, at a Scottish Royal Jubilee Television Special in the presence of the Queen, she now commences on a tour of Britain and the continent. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Dolly Parton UNITED STATES - AUGUST 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - 1978: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Dolly Parton (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in a scene from the film 'Nine To Five', 1980. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Dolly Parton NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1981: Dolly Parton circa 1981 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images) (REP/IMAGES/Getty Images) Dolly Parton PIGEON FORGE, TN - 1993: American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton poses for a portrait with her guitar at Dollywood circa 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images) (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in publicity portrait for the film 'Rhinestone', 1984. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (20th Century Fox/Getty Images) Dolly Parton American country music singer and actress Dolly Parton poses with a People's Choice Award, March 13, 1988. She wears a white sequinned dress with transparent shoulders and long earrings. (Photo by Fotos International/Robert Scott/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1989: Singer and Actress Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in October 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton on the set of the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, May 15, 1991. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LONDON - JANUARY 17: American singer Dolly Parton poses for photographers at the Churchill Hotel to promote her new single "If" on January 17, 2003 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Dolly Parton BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 06: Dolly Parton performs at Bournemouth International Centre on September 6, 2011 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Harry Herd/WireImage) (Harry Herd/WireImage) Dolly Parton SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dolly Parton performs live on stage at Allphones Arena on November 15, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) (Don Arnold/WireImage) Dolly Parton LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Dolly Parton performs on stage at the Echo Arena on June 8, 2014 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) (Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) (Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Recording artist Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp) (Kevin Winter/ACM2016) Dolly Parton PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 15: Singer-songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman Dolly Parton performs during Dolly Parton Pure & Simple Tour at Mann Center For Performing Arts on June 15, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) Dolly Parton THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0518 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on August 23, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Honoree Dolly Parton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Dolly Parton accepts the MusiCares Person of the Year award onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) Through the years Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Katy Perry (L) and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Dolly Parton attends a press conference before a performance celebrating her 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry at The Grand Ole Opry on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton's "Heartstrings" on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) Through the years Nile Rodgers and Dolly Parton attend We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) Through the years In this screengrab released on April 18, Dolly Parton speaks at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) (Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) Through the years Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Record holder FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Parton currently holds 10 Guinness World Records. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

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