Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ sets Billboard Hot 100 record with 20th week at No. 1

The singer's "Choosin' Texas" song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the 20th week, setting a record for an artist not singing a holiday song.

The summer still belongs to Ella Langley.

The Alabama-born country singer set a Billboard Hot 100 record on Monday, as her smash hit, “Choosin’ Texas,” topped the charts for the 20th week.

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The cumulative total breaks the mark for the longest run at No. 1 among non-holiday songs, Billboard reported. “Choosin’ Texas” first hit No. 1 on Feb. 14, 2026.

The newest Hot 100 rankings are for the week ending Sept. 5.

Langley, 27, broke the record set in 2019 by Lil Nas X, whose “Old Town Road” pop hip-hop hybrid featuring Billy Ray Cyrus spent 19 weeks at No. 1; and was matched in 2024 by Shaboozey with the country crossover hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

The overall champion at No. 1 is Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which first topped the charts in 2019 and has been at the No. 1 position for a record 22 weeks, according to Billboard. That number could increase during this year’s holiday season.

The Billboard Hot 100 first debuted in August 1958.

After “Choosin’ Texas” first reached No. 1 in mid-February, it was dethroned for two weeks, Deadline reported. Although the song has bounced in and out of the top spot three times since then, it regained the No. 1 spot again on July 4 and has had a stranglehold atop the charts. It has spent the last nine weeks at the pop music summit, according to Rolling Stone.

The next-highest run for a non-holiday song at No. 1 is 16 weeks, according to the music database website.

They are “One Sweet Day,” sung by Carey & Boyz II Men, which led the charts in 1995-96; “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, in 2017; and “Last Night,” by country music star Morgan Wallen in 2023.

Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" logs a 20th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week to become the sole longest-leading non-holiday Hot 100 hit in @billboardcharts history 📈



More details: https://t.co/miF7aAvlDe pic.twitter.com/TRmrWlUOo3 — billboard (@billboard) August 31, 2026

“Choosin’ Texas,” which Langley co-wrote with Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor, was released in October 2025 and cracked the Billboard Hot 100 on Nov. 1, 2025. It has spent 45 weeks in the Hot 100.

“We loved the song when we wrote it, but none of us thought that it would be the song to do everything it’s doing,” Langley told Billboard earlier this year. “It keeps giving us a reason to celebrate new ­milestones.”

According to Billboard, the Hot 100 draws from all-genre streaming in the United States -- including official audio and official video -- radio airplay and sales data.

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