European flights diverted after bomb threats

FILE PHOTO: Aegean Airlines planes were the target of bomb hoaxes, along with more than a dozen flights across Europe.

Several flights in Europe had to make emergency landings after receiving bomb threats days after hoax threats were made that also forced searches, flight diversions and a military escort.

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The Associated Press said that more than a dozen flights from Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan and Warsaw received bomb threats, with most diverting to other airports for emergency landings.

Others landed at their destination.

CNN reported that four of the diversions were in the Czech Republic and that the threats came from an anonymous email.

Inspections found no hazardous or suspicious materials.

Two Aegean Airlines flights received threats, but they were hoaxes, the AP reported.

Britain’s transport secretary called the threats “malicious hoax threats.”

Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the European Union’s transportation commissioner, said officials have been in touch with countries affected by the threats.

“It is too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked,” Tzitzikostas said, according to the AP. “National investigations remain ongoing.”

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