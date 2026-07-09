FIFA World Cup 2026: Justin Bieber joins halftime lineup for final

The two-time Grammy Award winner has joined the lineup for the halftime show of the World Cup final on July 19.

Justin Bieber will be a co-headliner for the halftime show of the World Cup final on July 19, joining Shakira, Madonna and BTS, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

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The two-time Grammy Award winner will also be joined by Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The chorus is made up of fourth- and fifth-graders from an elementary school in Staten Island and will be featured with Coldplay, USA Today reported. Chris Martin of Coldplay is curating the 11-minute halftime show at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The halftime show will be Bieber’s first public performance since he headlined Coachella in April, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, according to The Associated Press. The fund is raising $100 million to help children access education and soccer.

[ World Cup final to have Super Bowl-style halftime show; Madonna, Shakira and BTS to perform ]

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

A dollar from every ticket sold to the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches is being donated throughout the tournament, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

0 of 17 Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2009: Musician Justin Bieber visits the Nintendo World Store on September 1, 2009, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2009: Usher and Justin Bieber perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2009 at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2009, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2010: Singer Justin Bieber poses in the press room with his award for Best New Artist during the MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2011: Singer Justin Bieber accepts the Do Something Music Artist award onstage during the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on August 14, 2011, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2012: Justin Bieber poses as he arrives at NRJ Music Awards 2012 at Palais des Festivals on January 28, 2012, in Cannes, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2013: Singer/producer Justin Bieber (left) and mother Pattie Mallette attend the premiere of Open Road Films' "Justin Bieber's Believe" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on December 18, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2014: In this handout photo provided by Miami-Dade Police Department, pop star Justin Bieber poses for a booking photo at the Miami-Dade Police Department on January 23, 2014, in Miami, Florida. Justin Bieber was charged with drunken driving, resisting arrest and driving without a valid license after Miami Beach Police said the pop star was street racing. (Miami-Dade Police Department via Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2015: Justin Bieber attends the "China: Through the Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015, in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2016: Justin Bieber performs during the 2016 Purpose World Tour at Staples Center on March 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2017: Musician Justin Bieber reacts during the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2018: Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber plays during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Game at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2019: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Rhode Bieber watch Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on April 23, 2019, in Boston. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2020: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2021: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2022: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

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