Former MLB catcher, manager Bob Boone dies at 78

The former All-Star catcher, whose father and two sons also played in the major leagues, died on Nov. 9. He was 78.

Bob Boone, a four-time All-Star catcher and the father of current New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, has died, his son said. He was 78.

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Bob Boone, who spent 19 seasons in the major leagues, was part of a three-generation MLB family. In addition to being the father of Aaron and Bret Boone, Bob Boone was the son of two-time All-Star Ray Boone.

Bret Boone announced his father’s passing in a social media post late Monday.

“With a heavy heart I’m here to confirm the passing of my dad (Bob Boone) today,” Bret Boone wrote. “He was a man of great integrity. He was a great dad, husband, and patriarch. It was a privilege to call him my father.

“Baseball lost a great one today.”

Bob Boone won seven Gold Glove Awards as a catcher, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

His former Philadelphia Phillies teammate Greg Luzinski and former Cincinnati Reds general manager Jim Bowden, who hired Boone to manage the team in 2000, both posted on social media about his death late Monday, Sports Illustrated reported.

RIP TO CLOSE FRIEND BOB BOONE PRAYERS TO SUE AND FAMILY MY ROOMMATE HAS PASSED ON GOD BLESS — Greg Luzinski (@LuzinskiGreg) November 10, 2026

A native of San Diego, Bob Boone was born on Nov. 19, 1947. He played college baseball at Stanford University and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth round of the 1969 MLB June Amateur Draft.

He made his debut with the Phillies in 1972 and spent 10 seasons in Philadelphia, helping the team win its first World Series title in 1980. Moving west, Boone played with the California Angels from 1982 to 1988 and finished his major league with Kansas City, playing two seasons with the Royals (1989-1990).

Prayers, condolences and thoughts to the Boone family on the passing of Bob. He was a leader as a player, coach and manager...a great son husband father grandfather...gold glove catcher...loved baseball and family at an elite level...high class and character special human being...blessed to have spent many yrs with him🙏🏻⚾️❤️ — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 10, 2026

He finished with a career batting average of .254 and hit 105 home runs.

Boone became a major league manager after his playing days ended, piloting the Royals from 1995 to 1997 and the Reds from 2001 to 2003.

He had a 371-444 record in six years as a manager.

RIP Bob Boone, the great Gold Glove, All Star and World Series champion catcher, who passes away at 78. Condolences to wife Sue and sons Aaron and Bret Boone. What a marvelous man and privilege and honor to know. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 10, 2026

In 1992, the Boone family became the first to have players across three generations when Bret Boone debuted with the Seattle Mariners in 1992. Aaron Boone followed in 1997, and before he began managing the Yankees, was noted for his walk-off home run in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series that sent the Yankees to the World Series.

Bob Boone joined the Washington Nationals’ front office in 2005 and in 2009 became the team’s assistant general manager and vice president for player development, Sports Illustrated reported. He resigned from that post in September 2021.

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