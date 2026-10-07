Former TV news anchor gets life in prison for fatally stabbing mother

The former TV anchor was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing her mother.

WICHITA, Kan. — A former television news anchor in Missouri was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing her 80-year-old mother last Halloween.

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Angelynn “Angie” Mock, 48, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday with the possibility of parole after 25 years, KAKE reported.

According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Mock pleaded guilty in late August to one count of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of her mother, Anita Avers, of Wichita, Kansas.

Mock is not eligible for 15% good time but will receive credit for nearly a year already served, KAKE reported. Mock said she will not appeal the ruling. She has two weeks to change her mind.

BREAKING: A former TV news anchor has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her 80-year-old mother to death in her Wichita home last Halloween. Angelynn Mock will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years. Link in bio for more. #KAKEnews https://t.co/l3B9RHwIvi — KAKE News (@KAKEnews) October 5, 2026

Sonja Kreutziger, Avers’ stepdaughter, said in a statement to the television station that Mock “killed the one woman who loved her unconditionally.”

“What’s worse is that Anita had defensive wounds to her arms. She went to her death knowing that it was her daughter that slaughtered her,” Kreutziger said. “Anita didn’t deserve this.”

Kreutziger also read a statement from her sister, saying that Avers “was stolen from all of us, and there is no ransom to be paid to have her back.”

Mock worked as a news anchor for KTVI, a Fox affiliate in St. Louis, from 2011 to 2015, the news outlet reported, citing her LinkedIn profile.

[ Former TV news anchor pleads guilty to fatally stabbing mother ]

Before that, she worked as a morning anchor from 2007 to 2011 at KOKH, a Fox affiliate in Oklahoma City, the profile stated. She also had reporting jobs in Montana and Minnesota.

Records also show that Mock worked as a sports reporter at KLKN, an ABC affiliate in Lincoln, Nebraska, from November 2002 to February 2004, KWCH reported.

According to a news release from the Wichita Police Department, officers responded to a home in south Wichita at 7:52 a.m. CT on Oct. 31, 2025.

Officers said they located Mock outside the residence, bleeding with cuts and her hands and arm, KSNW reported. Inside the home, police found Avers unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds to her face, neck, torso and arms.

Avers was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:26 a.m. CT, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Mock’s stepfather told police that the 48-year-old woman had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which was later revised to schizoaffective disorder.

The document noted that Mock made several statements indicating she believed her mother was the devil, Fox News reported. She allegedly told authorities that she killed her mother to “save herself.”

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